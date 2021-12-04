Perodua aims sales of 240,000 units 2022

Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad expects demand to increase in the first six months of next year as people want to take advantage of the Sales Tax exemption incentive by the government, while sales in the second half will be a bit slow. ― Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 4 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) is targeting sales of 240,000 units of vehicles next year; an increase of 20 per cent or 40,000 units of vehicles compared to this year's sales target, said Perodua president and chief executive officer, Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

He said the target is supported by the forecast of 2022 as a year of recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We expect demand to increase in the first six months of next year as people want to take advantage of the Sales Tax exemption incentive by the government, while sales in the second half will be a bit slow.

“Perodua is also planning to launch a new Perodua Alza model next year as the existing model will be discontinued in January,” he said at a press conference after the Myvi Warrior Media programme here today.

Zainal said Perodua expects the purchase of auto components to return to around RM6.5 billion next year, adding that the automaker is targeting sales of at least 30,000 vehicles in December to achieve this year’s sales target of 200,000 vehicles.

“As of November, Perodua recorded sales of 167,250 units, a reduction of 14.2 per cent compared to 194,980 units sold in the same period last year,” he said.

On the newly launched Perodua Myvi, Zainal Abidin said the company received 14,600 bookings as of December 2.

“Of the total, 7,189 units were orders from buyers switching from the previous variant,” he said.

The New Myvi comes in five variants, namely 1.5 AV (Advance), 1.5 H, 1.5 X, 1.3 G and 1.3L G (Basic) with prices ranging from RM45,700 to RM58,800 without insurance and excluding Sales Tax. ― Bernama