Maxis revenue up to RM2.26b, driven by healthy growth in mobile and fibre

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 ― Maxis Bhd registered a slightly lower net profit of RM325 million in the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2021 (Q3FY21) from RM364 million in the same period last year.

Revenue, however, was higher at RM2.26 billion from RM2.21 billion on the back of higher contribution from services revenue of RM2.03 billion amid better postpaid and fibre businesses, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Postpaid service revenue for Q3FY21 increased to RM1.03 billion, but average revenue per user (ARPU) decreased 3.6 per cent year-on-year to RM81 from RM84 per month.

Maxis said the ARPU decrease was largely due to the dilution effect from increased subscribers adopting the value-accretive Hotlink Postpaid.

Prepaid service revenue declined 4.5 per cent to RM685 million in Q3FY21 and ARPU was slightly lower at RM39 per month from RM40 in Q3FY20.

For fibre connections, the group added 88,000 subscriptions to 512,000.

Maxis said the group remains in a good financial position to weather the Covid-19 crisis.

“Our balance sheet remains healthy and our funding and liquidity are well-positioned,” it said. ― Bernama