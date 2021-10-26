Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

At 9.02am, the local currency depreciated to 4.1505/1535 versus the greenback from 4.1480/1510 at yesterday's close. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 ― The ringgit opened easier against the greenback today, on a lack of market catalysts, said a dealer.

The dealer said market participants were cautious ahead of the tabling of Budget 2022 on Friday.

"However, the steady crude oil prices, which currently at above US$85 per barrel, capped the ringgit from trading further lower," he said.

The local note was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0811/0835 from 3.0781/0805 on Monday and weaker vis-a-vis the British pound at 5.7103/7144 from 5.7043/7085.

However, the local currency appreciated versus the Japanese yen to 3.6456/6482 from 3.6504/6534 yesterday and rose against the euro to 4.8158/8193 from 4.8229/8264. ― Bernama