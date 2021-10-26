Mercedes Benz Vietnam recalls nearly 1,800 C200 cars for inspection

Mercedes Benz Vietnam said no incidents related to the above-mention error have arisen so far. However, the automaker will still recall those cars to prevent risk and ensure customer safety. — Reuters pic

HANOI, Oct 26 ― Mercedes Benz Vietnam announced that 1,773 C200 cars manufactured from December 2014 to February 2018 will be recalled for inspection and a software update.

The recall programme is expected to run until December 31, 2025. Inspection and software update are free of charge and take approximately 30 minutes for each car, according to Vietnam news agency (VNA).

According to Vietnam Register, the automobile manufacturer withdraws those cars from circulation to inspect and software-update the engine control box in order to fix overheating problems in generator diodes. Generator diodes would break if overheated.

Mercedes Benz Vietnam said no incidents related to the above-mention error have arisen so far. However, the automaker will still recall those cars to prevent risk and ensure customer safety.

VNA added that previously, on October 14, 56 model GLC 200 and GLC 300 cars were recalled for inspection and collision sensor replacement. This recall programme is carried out from October 10, 2021 to December 31, 2025. ― Bernama