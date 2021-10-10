Socso launches first MyFutureJobs IPT Satellite Centre

A man walks past the Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial (Socso) building in Petaling Jaya November 3, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, Oct 10 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has appointed Kolej Poly-Tech MARA (KPTM) Kota Baru as the country’s first institute of higher learning (IPT) MyFutureJobs Satellite Centre.

Socso chief executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohamed said the establishment of the satellite centre was a pilot project to create more similar centres in IPTs, not only in Kelantan but in other states as well.

“The MyFutureJobs Satellite Centre is an initiative of Socso as a public employment service provider to increase the community’s access and accessibility to job opportunities available throughout the country.

“MyFuturejobs is the sole window for the National Employment Services Portal which is developed to help students and graduates to be better prepared to enter the job market, and to make job seekers in the local community as candidates who are sought after by employers to fill vacancies.”

He said this in his speech delivered virtually at the launching of the MyFutureJobs Satellite Centre at the Kota Baru KPTM here today.

Also present were Kelantan Socso director Nora Yaacob and Kota Baru KPTM director Raja Izzudin Raja Ahmad.

Commenting further, Mohammed Azman said MyFutureJobs is driven by artificial intelligence which is able to make accurate job matching based on academic qualifications, experience, skills and competencies of job seekers required by employers.

“In 2020, MyFutureJobs recorded 47,901 employers offering 745,304 vacancies to more than 500,000 registered job seekers and successfully provided job placements for 160,554 job seekers through its portal,” he said.

He said as of Oct 4, there were 275,565 job opportunities available for more than 686,000 registered job seekers.

Meanwhile, Raja Izzuddin said the MyFutureJobs Satellite Centre at the Kota Baru KPTM serves as the one-stop centre not only for students of the institution but also the local community.

“This collaboration is hoped to create a more efficient and beneficial labour market ecosystem,” he said. — Bernama