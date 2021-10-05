IATA appoints MAG’s Izham as board of governors member

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) managing director and group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail has been appointed to the board of governors (BoG) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In a statement today, MAG said Izham appointment, for a three-year term until 2024, was announced during IATA 77th annual general meeting in Boston, United States.

It said in his role as a member of the BoG, Izham would participate in providing policy directives and guidance to IATA industry committees and to their subsidiary bodies.

Commenting on his appointment, Izham said airlines globally are still reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, suffering huge losses which are expected to continue until 2022.

“I look forward to working closely with my colleagues on the BoG towards charting the path to recovery besides driving further growth and development of the aviation industry across the globe,” he said.

Izham is also actively involved in other industry-related bodies such as the one world Alliance Governing Board, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) executive committee and Tourism Malaysia board of directors.

IATA represents some 290 airlines in 120 countries, comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic and plays a key role in helping formulate global policies on critical aviation-related issues. — Bernama