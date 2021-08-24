Suria Capital Q2 net profit jumps to RM16.76m

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Suria Capital Holdings Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 jumped to RM16.76 million compared to RM5.76 million recorded in the same period last year.

Revenue rose to RM62.36 million from RM46.53 million previously, the group said in a stock exchange filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

“The increase in revenue was mainly due to higher contribution from the core business of port operations while the higher net profit was mainly due to higher revenue and lower operational costs for the the quarter under review,” the Sabah-based port operator said in notes accompanying the results.

With the government’s policy on the reopening of economic sectors and the resumption of businesses in phases, the group “is positive that the state’s economy will rebound and the port operations, being its core business, will be able to deal with the challenges and will remain resilient.” — Bernama