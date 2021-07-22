Hong Kong shares finish with big gains

A general view of the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China July 25, 2019. — Reuters file pic

HONG KONG, July 22 — Hong Kong stocks closed today with healthy gains following another rally on Wall Street as bargain-buyers moved in after losses at the start of the week while traders were also cheered by forecast-beating earnings from top US firms.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.83 per cent, or 499.26 points, to 27,723.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.34 per cent, or 12.07 points, to 3,574.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange put on 0.45 per cent, or 11.32 points, to 2,503.85. — AFP