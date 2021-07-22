Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Bursa Malaysia has maintained its uptrend at mid-afternoon today, buoyed by sustained buying interest in selected heavyweights.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.53 points to 1,523.05.

Gainers outpaced losers 584 to 345, while 413 counters were unchanged, 902 untraded, and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.69 billion units worth RM1.87 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM8.05, Public Bank gained one sen to RM4.02, Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare advanced three sen each to RM8.08 and RM5.77, respectively, while TNB increased two sen to RM9.73 and CIMB appreciated five sen to RM4.53.

Among the actives, Dagang Nexchange was two sen higher at 77 sen, JAKS bagged 2.5 sen to 51 sen, Hwa Tai jumped 22.5 sen to 86 sen, Borneo Oil and Kanger were flat at three sen and 7.5 sen, respectively, while Pasukhas inched down half-a-sen to 10.5 sen and Saudee declined 2.5 sen to 16.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 50.88 points to 11,154.22, the FBMT 100 Index improved 47.37 points to 10,853.54, and the FBM ACE advanced 21.88 points to 7,324.75.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 59.88 points higher at 12,275.83, and the FBM 70 climbed 67.19 points to 14,632.12.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index strengthened 74.41 points to 14,868.65, the Plantation Index widened 52.49 points to 6,225.90, and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 1.45 points to 189.80. — Bernama