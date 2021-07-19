MR. D.I.Y, Touch ‘N Go announce strategic collaboration

MR. D.I.Y. Group (M) Bhd and Touch ‘n Go Group have collaborated to enhance customer experience. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/MR DIY

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — MR. D.I.Y. Group (M) Bhd and Touch ‘n Go Group have entered into several strategic collaboration initiatives to enhance the customer experience across multiple online and offline channels.

In a joint statement today, the two groups said the initiatives were aimed at ensuring a more relevant approach to marketing through the personalisation of offers on the back of data and analytics capabilities.

“The strategic collaboration takes the work between the companies further and will see MR. D.I.Y. being a prominent feature in the Touch ‘n Go eWallet, powered by the eWallet’s mini programme platform,” it said.

It noted this is slated for a public launch in the third quarter of 2021 and allows 16 million Touch ‘n Go eWallet users to seamlessly browse MR. D.I.Y.’s catalogue, order and pay for the items they want, have the purchases delivered, or be ready for pick-up at their store of choice.

Meanwhile, shoppers can top up their Touch ‘n Go cards at all MR. D.I.Y. stores as well as use their Touch ‘n Go eWallet to make payments for purchases at these stores and MR. D.I.Y.’s e-commerce website. — Bernama