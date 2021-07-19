Foreign net selling eases to RM173.93m last week

In a research note today, MIDF Research (MIDF) said this marked the fourth consecutive week of net selling by foreign investors. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Foreign investors remained as net sellers for the week ended on July 16, 2021, although the outflow declined to RM173.93 million from RM324.0 million recorded in the preceeding week.

In a research note today, MIDF Research (MIDF) said this marked the fourth consecutive week of net selling by foreign investors.

When the market reopened last Monday, foreign investors sold RM96.60 million net of local equities, while retailers and local institutions were net buyers to the tune of RM59.10 million and RM37.50 million, respectively.

“Foreign investors were net sellers every day last week, except on Thursday which saw net buying amounting to RM69.60 million.

“The largest foreign outflow was recorded on Monday, and the smallest outflow on Tuesday to the tune of RM96.60 million and RM7.02 million, respectively,” it said.

Retailers were net sellers for the most part of last week with net selling occurring on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Last week, the largest net selling by retailers was recorded on Wednesday at RM29.49 million and their largest net buying was on Monday at RM59.10 million.

Cumulatively, retailers bought RM35.72 million worth of equities in the local bourse last week, said MIDF.

Meanwhile, it said local institutions recorded a cumulative weekly inflow of RM138.22 million, noting that local institutions were net buyers every day last week, except on Thursday.

The largest net buying occurred on Wednesday at RM103.49 million.

“Since the beginning of 2021, retailers have been net buyers of our equity market to the tune of RM8.55 billion.

“Local institutions and foreign investors were net sellers to the tune of RM3.74 billion and RM4.81 billion, respectively.

“In terms of participation the retail investors, local institutions and the foreign investors recorded a weekly movement of -13.18, -15.11 and 0.68 per cent, respectively, in average daily trade value (ADTV),” it added. — Bernama