Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded at mid-morning today with the key index rising by 0.66 per cent, lifted by selected heavyweights led by IHH Healthcare, Sime Darby Plantation and TNB.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 10.07 points to 1,532.55 from Friday’s close of 1,522.48.

The index opened 0.19 of-a-point higher at 1,522.67.

Gainers surpassed losers 475 to 330, while 406 counters were unchanged, 1,031 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.89 billion units worth RM1.32 billion.

Of the heavyweights, IHH Healthcare and TNB jumped 11 sen each to RM5.80 and RM9.81, respectively, Sime Darby Plantation surged 12 sen to RM3.72, while Maybank and CIMB rose five sen each to RM8.10 and RM4.58.

Actives counters main market debutant CTOS Digital soared 52 sen to RM1.62, Dagang Nexchange was two sen higher at 77 sen, Opcom appreciated 9.5 sen to 58.5 sen, MAG Holdings was flat at 20.5 sen, Saudee fell 2.5 sen to 21.5 sen, and MMAG inched down half-a-sen to 13.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 65.03 points to 11,181.6, the FBMT 100 Index went up 64.1 points to 10,888.43, and the FBM ACE garnered 9.84 points to 7,250.41.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 84.68 points to 12,269.59 and the FBM 70 expanded by 56.61 points to 14,551.14.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 70.25 points to 14,966.12, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.77 of-a-point to 189.37, and the Plantation Index gained 69.05 points to 6,261.81. — Bernama