Digi’s net profit slips to RM279.91m in Q2, revenue up 11.4pc to RM1.62b

DiGi.Com Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. — SoyaCincau pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — DiGi.Com Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 slipped to RM279.91 million from RM288.04 million recorded in the same period a year ago, but revenue was up 11.4 per cent to RM1.62 billion, underpinned by better performance of the mobile segment and device sales.

Its earnings for the quarter amounted to 3.6 sen per share, an increase of 0.2 sen quarter-on-quarter despite a marginal drop of 0.1 sen year-on-year.

“The board of directors declared a second interim dividend of 3.6 sen per share, equivalent to RM280 million of dividend payout or a dividend payout ratio of 100 per cent to valued shareholders,” it said in a statement shared with Bursa Malaysia.

On its outlook, the telco said it has signed a conditional share purchase agreement with Axiata Group Bhd as part of the prior-announced proposed merger of telecommunications operations Celcom Axiata Berhad and Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd on June 21, 2021.

“While we prepare for the next phases of the proposed merger to create a leading telecommunication service provider in Malaysia, the completion of the proposed transaction will be subject to approval by all shareholders, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other customary terms and conditions.

“Operationally, we remain steadfast on driving businesses as usual for the remaining of 2021 on delivering near-term priorities; build on robust financials, organisational agility and our trusted brand and responsible business standards,” it said.

Digi is reaffirming financial year 2021 guidance of low single digit decline for service revenue, medium single digit decline for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation and capex-to-total revenue ratio of 14.0 per cent to 15.0 per cent. — Bernama