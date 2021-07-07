Bank Negara’s international reserves edge up to us$111.1b as at June 30

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.2 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves edged up to US$111.1 billion as at June 30 from US$111.0 billion as at June 15, 2021.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.2 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt.

It said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$103.3 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$1.2 billion), gold (US$2.2 billion), and other reserve assets (US$3.0 billion).

The assets comprised gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs amounting to RM461.56 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM11.43 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM3.03 billion), loans and advances (RM20.37 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion), and other assets (RM16.31 billion).

BNM added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100.0 million), reserves (RM180.67 billion), currency in circulation (RM141.15 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM142.0 billion), federal government deposits (RM21.76 billion), other deposits (RM9.30 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM9.14 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.98 billion), and other liabilities (RM4.76 billion). — Bernama