Burberry says chief executive to step down

A customer walks in front of a Burberry store in central London in this July 15, 2008 file picture. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, June 28 — British luxury fashion house Burberry today said its chief executive Marco Gobbetti will depart the group at the end of the year and return to Italy.

It comes a month after the pandemic-hit group announced a strong sales recovery.

“The board and I are naturally disappointed by Marco’s decision but we understand and fully respect his desire to return to Italy after nearly 20 years abroad,” chairman Gerry Murphy said in a statement.

Gobbetti will leave after nearly five years in the role.

“With Burberry re-energised and firmly set on a path to strong growth, I feel that now is the right time for me to step down,” Gobbetti added in the statement. — AFP