IRB: Extra time for individual business taxpayers to submit BNCP form

The IRB in a statement today announced that it involved the individual categories, resident individuals (qualified/knowledge worker), non-resident individuals, non-resident individuals (knowledge workers) partnership, association, deceased person’s estate and Hindu joint family. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — Taxpayers conducting business for the Year of Assessment 2020 until July 31, 2021 have been given additional time to submit their income tax return forms (BNCP).

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) in a statement today, announced that it involved the individual categories, resident individuals (qualified/knowledge worker), non-resident individuals, non-resident individuals (knowledge workers) partnership, association, deceased person’s estate and Hindu joint family.

According to IRB, the initiative was in line with the government’s effort to ease the burden of taxpayers by taking into account the constraints faced in submitting the BNCP following the current full closure of the social and economic sectors.

“Taxpayers are encouraged to fully use the online services through the ezHASIL platform for the purpose of submitting the BNCP,” said IRB.

However, for the company categories, limited liability partnership, unit trust/real estate trust, cooperatives, trust bodies, real estate investment trust/property trust fund and business trust for the Year of Assessment 2020 and Year of Assessment 2021, the additional time is maintained as stated in the Return Form Filing Programme for 2020 and 2021.

According to IRB, the Return Form Filing Programme could be downloaded through www.hasil.gov.my>Borang>Return Form Filing Programme for the year 2020 and 2021.

IRB had provided the frequently asked questions concerning the business of taxation during the movement control order 3.0 which can be accessed through the Bahasa Melayu version link at http://www.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/faq_pkp3_1.pdf and the English version at http://www.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/faq_pkp3_2.pdf.

For inquiries or feedback on the matter, the public is requested to contact IRB through the Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000/603-8911 1100 (abroad) or HASiL Live Chat or Feedback Forms at the IRB official portal at the link https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/. — Bernama