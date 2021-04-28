Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-morning

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 4.30 points to 1,602.38 from yesterday’s closing of 1,606.68. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning amid the mixed sentiment on the regional bourses although buying interest emerged in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 4.30 points to 1,602.38 from yesterday’s closing of 1,606.68.

The market bellwether opened 0.16 of-a-point lower at 1,606.52.

The overall market breadth was negative with losers thumping gainers 488 to 387, while 421 counters were unchanged, 896 untraded and 54 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.19 billion shares worth RM1.50 billion.

Heavyweights Maybank, Public Bank and TNB rose 1.0 sen each to RM8.27, RM4.18 and RM9.99, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals slipped 1.0 sen to RM7.84 and Top Glove dipped 12 sen to RM5.66.

Among the active counters, Vortex Consolidated was flat at 15 sen, Focus Dynamics and Sapura Energy rose half-a-sen each to 13.5 sen and 23.5 sen, respectively, and Nova MSC increased 1.5 sen to 16 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 30.31 points to 11,817.67, the FBMT 100 went down 29 points to 11,471.12, the FBM 70 was 37.72 points lower at 15,665.29, and the FBM Emas Shariah lost 72.96 points to 13,269.46, while the FBM ACE advanced 5.94 points to 8,912.42.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index declined 11.37 points to 6,841.17, the Financial Services Index gained 22.03 points to 14,973.87 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.78 of-a-point to 196.03. ― Bernama