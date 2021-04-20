Bursa Malaysia opens higher but retreats thereafter

At 9.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) decreased 5.04 points to 1,595.25 compared to yesterday's close of 1,600.29. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― Bursa Malaysia fell back into the red today after a slightly higher opening amid market concerns over daily Covid-19 confirmed cases staying above the 2,000 level for the fifth consecutive day.

At 9.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) decreased 5.04 points to 1,595.25 compared to yesterday's close of 1,600.29.

The barometer index opened 0.14 of-a-point higher at 1,600.43.

The overall market breadth remained negative with losers outpacing gainers 247 to 153, while 282 counters were unchanged, 1,484 untraded and seven others suspended.

Total volume stood at 299.94 million shares worth RM140.69 million.

Malacca Securities said market sentiment remained cautious despite the rollout of the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination amid current surged in the pandemic in the country.

Overseas, the US stock markets retreated from their record high levels as the Dow was dragged down by the selloff in technology shares, which posted their biggest decline in almost four weeks.

The Dow slid 0.36 per cent to 34,077.63, the Nasdaq eased 0.98 per cent to end at 13,914.77, and the S&P 500 slipped 0.53 per cent to 4,163.26.

“While we are cautious of the overnight decline on Nasdaq, we expect the technology sector to capitalise on the announcement of Microsoft partnership under the “Bersama Malaysia Initiative”.

“Besides, the energy sector may also come into focus amid the higher Brent oil prices that recovered back above US$67 per barrel,” it said in a note.

Heavyweights Petronas Chemicals dropped 12 sen to RM7.78 and Press Metal declined eight sen to RM5.30.

Top Glove stayed lower, losing six sen to RM5.40 and IHH reduced four sen to RM5.33.

Meanwhile, Sime Darby Plantation and Genting Malaysia rose two sen each to RM4.52 and RM2.86, respectively.

Among the active counters, Censof went up 13 sen to 51 sen, Advance Synergy was one sen higher at 16.5 sen, Puc added half-a-sen to 13 sen, while Key Asic inched down half-a-sen to 17 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 26.85 points easier at 11,760.35, the FBMT 100 decreased 27.41 points to 11,417.67, and the FBM 70 slid 3.95 points to 15,583.14.

The FBM Emas Shariah down 37.45 points to 13,173.48, while the FBM ACE dropped 23.24 points to 8,546.94.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index gained 2.60 points to 6,868.83, the Financial Services Index dipped 30.05 points to 14,997.45, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.29 of-a-point weaker at 194.91. ― Bernama