China’s March exports to North Korea spike to six-month high

China exported US$12.978 million of goods to North Korea in March, up from US$3,000 in February and US$33,000 in the first two months, according to Chinese customs data released yesterday. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BEIJING, April 19 — China’s exports to North Korea in March rose to a six-month high, with outbound shipments to its neighbour that month nearly 400 times more than January-February combined, in a sign of easing border restrictions imposed due to Covid-19.

China exported US$12.978 million (RM53.5 million) of goods to North Korea in March, up from US$3,000 in February and US$33,000 in the first two months, according to Chinese customs data released yesterday.

The shipments in March were the highest by value since US$18.882 million in September last year.

China imported US$1.308 million of North Korean goods in March compared with US$1.75 million in February.

Early last year, North Korea banned almost all cross-border travel, and some countries including Britain, France and Germany withdrew their local representatives. — Reuters