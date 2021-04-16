Higher traffic and sales recovery for Sunway Malls

Sunway Malls has been enjoying higher traffic and sales recovery since the easing of restrictions from the Lunar New Year period onwards. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Sunway Malls has been enjoying higher traffic and sales recovery since the easing of restrictions from the Lunar New Year period onwards, with the latest March 2021 figures, showing that both traffic and sales had achieved 90 per cent and 95 per cent normalcy respectively in comparison to the same period in March 2019.

In a statement today, Sunway Malls said the success is largely attributed to the mall group’s expertise in mall property management across the dimensions of financial, operations, leasing and marketing in responding to the Covid-19 crisis.

“Bearing recognition to that, Sunway Malls recently emerged a big winner as two of its malls bagged gold awards as Malaysia’s best managed malls. Sunway Pyramid won EdgeProp’s best managed property in retail category 10 years and above, while Sunway Velocity Mall won best managed property in retail category below 10 years,” it said.

Sunway Malls & Theme Park chief executive officer HC Chan said given the weak start to 2021, Sunway Malls began re-strategising to deal with the repercussions of the Second movement control order (MCO 2.0).

“Having gained a significant amount of insights on behavioural economics, behavioural psychology, travelling pattern and spending pattern enable better intervention strategies to be deployed,” he said.

He said that one focus area had been to concentrate in driving returning traffic particularly capitalising on revenge spending, deferred festive buying and pent-up demand for food and beverage dining.

“Due to economic uncertainties, many consumers today are quick to accept value-retailing and have a strong tendency to be attracted to rewards that give them more value.

“We saw the upward trajectory of our tenant sales since we ran value-retailing campaigns and we double up the effort, resulting in higher recovery of tenant sales and traffic,” he added. — Bernama