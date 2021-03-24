RHB Banking Group appoints Ahmad Badri as chairman

RHB Banking Group has appointed Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohamad Zahir as chairman effective today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — RHB Banking Group has appointed Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohamad Zahir as chairman effective today.

Ahmad Badri, also currently chairman of the Employees Provident Fund, succeeds Tan Sri Azlan Zainol who retired as the group’s chairman after being with the bank since 2005.

In a statement today, RHB Bank Bhd said Ahmad Badri was appointed as its non-executive director and deputy chairman on November 16, 2020.

He was previously on the boards of Bank Negara Malaysia, Retirement Fund (Inc), Permodalan Nasional Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

He had served in various capacities within the Ministry of Finance for close to 30 years, last holding the position of Secretary General of Treasury, the bank said.

Group managing director of RHB Banking Group, Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli, said Ahmad Badri brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of knowledge and experience to the group.

“We look forward to his able leadership and wisdom as we continue to meet the challenges brought about by the pandemic and train our sights for continued growth,” he said. — Bernama