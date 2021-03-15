Hong Kong stocks finish on positive note

The Hang Seng Index added 0.33 per cent, or 94.04 points, to 28,833.76. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, March 15 — Hong Kong shares closed today slightly higher following a hefty loss at the end of last week, while investors kept tabs on the upcoming meeting of the US Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.33 per cent, or 94.04 points, to 28,833.76.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.96 per cent, or 33.13 points, to 3,419.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 2.13 per cent, or 47.32 points, to 2,172.94. — AFP