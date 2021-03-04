Ringgit opens lower by 30 basis points against US dollar

At 9.05am, the local currency fell to 4.0520/0570 against the greenback from 4.0490/0530 at yesterday’s close. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The ringgit failed to maintain its gains at the opening today, as it traded lower by 30 basis points (bps) against the US dollar, on lack of buying interest, said an analyst.

At 9.05am, the local currency fell to 4.0520/0570 against the greenback from 4.0490/0530 at yesterday’s close.

Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said sentiment remains prone to the broader US dollar reaction to higher US yields, especially if the US yield rise starts to outpace other countries bond yield bounce.

“The ringgit closed yesterday on a favourable tone after the government eased mobility restriction across most of the country.

“Today’s higher oil prices should offset the climb in US yields to allow the ringgit to trade within its current range but likely a touch weaker (at the opening),” he told Bernama.

Innes said investors await the Opec+ output cut decision later today.

At the time of writing, Brent crude rose 0.22 per cent to US$64.21 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against other major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0407/0451 from 3.0446/0487 yesterday and rose versus the British pound to 5.6452/6538 from 5.6605/6673.

It improved against the euro to 4.8843/8907 from 4.8993/9058 and increased vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.7855/7905 from 3.7877/7921. — Bernama