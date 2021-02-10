Sapura bags new contracts with combined value of RM1.85b

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Sapura Energy Bhd has announced contract wins in its engineering and construction (E&C) and drilling divisions, with a combined value of approximately RM1.85 billion.

The awards include the Purchase Order 59 (CRPO 59) contract from the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), issued under a long-term agreement signed with the oil and gas producer, it said.

In a statement today, Sapura Energy said CRPO 59 was awarded to Sapura Fabrication Sdn Bhd and Sapura Saudi Arabia Company, involving projects in the Zuluf, Ribyan and Abu Safah oil fields offshore Saudi Arabia.

Its scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation & installation and pre-commissioning of jackets for three new wellhead platforms at the three oil fields, expected to be completed by the first quarter of calendar year 2022, said the group

“We are honoured to be awarded the CRPO 59 contract by Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers.

“This is a significant win for Sapura Energy, proving our technical capabilities. It also strengthens our strategy to grow the business and expand our presence in the Middle East,” said its president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin.

On another note, in Thailand, it said Sapura Energy (Thailand) Ltd has secured a contract for the installation of wellhead platforms and pipelines and the removal of wellhead platforms from Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltd, Chevron Offshore (Thailand) Ltd and Chevron Pattani Ltd.

“The works are expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of financial year (FY) 2022,” it said.

At its home base in Malaysia, the group said Sapura Offshore Sdn Bhd was awarded the transportation and installation of offshore pipelines under the Pan Malaysia Transportation and Installation of Offshore Facilities umbrella contract, by PTTEP Sarawak Oil Ltd.

“The contract scope of work comprises the transportation and installation of about 10 kilometres of underwater pipeline, offshore Sarawak. The works are expected to be completed by May 2021,” it noted.

The group said Sapura Offshore also won a sub-contract for the transportation and installation of a wellhead platform jacket and topside at the Kasawari Gas Development Project, by Heerema Marine Contractors with the scope of work comprising project management, procurement and subcontract as well as engineering works which are expected to be completed by the second quarter of calendar year 2021.

Sapura Geosciences Sdn Bhd has received a letter of award from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for the provision of marine site investigation and pipeline route survey services at the Bestari field, offshore Sabah, the works of which are expected to be completed by the second quarter of FY22, it said.

Meanwhile, it said Sapura Baker Hughes TPS Sdn Bhd has won a contract from Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd for the comprehensive maintenance of Baker Hughes-supplied turbomachinery equipment under a long-term service agreement.

“The contract is for nine and a half years, effective February 2021,” it said.

On another note, the group said its drilling arm also continues to demonstrate its reliability as a trusted oil and gas partner.

Sapura Drilling Sdn Bhd, its Bruneian entity, has secured a contract extension for its semi-submersible tender assisted drilling rig, Sapura Pelaut, from long-time partner Brunei Shell Petroleum Co Sdn Bhd.

“The Sapura Pelaut contract extension covers a firm period of 145 days commencing April 2021, in Brunei waters. Sapura Pelaut has been operating there for almost 27 years,” it added. — Bernama