Nazir Razak to join PLS Plantations as non-executive independent chairman

Datuk Seri Nazir Razak speaks at media briefing and Q&A session during CIMB 10th Annual Malaysia Corporate Day in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on January 4, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — PLS Plantations Bhd (PLS), a 73.08 per cent owned subsidiary of Ekovest Bhd (Ekovest) said former CIMB chief executive officer and chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazir Abdul Razak will assume the role of non-executive independent chairman effective February 10, 2021.

Another former CIMB senior ex-banker, Tan Hong Kheng is also set to join as an independent non-executive director on the same date.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, PLS said the changes to the board followed the resignation of Hisham Mahmood as senior independent non-executive director on January 29, 2021 and the earlier resignation of Datuk Lim Kang Poh as a non-independent non-executive director on January 21,2021.

“Upon Datuk Seri Nazir Razak’s appointment, current chairman, Tan Seri Datuk Lim Kang Hoo will be redesignated as PLS executive vice chairman. Tan Sri Lim is also the group executive chairman of Ekovest,” it said.

Mohamed Nazir has since emerged as a strategic investor in PLS and currently the chairman and founding partner of Ikhlas Capital Singapore Pte Ltd, an Asean private equity firm based in Singapore.

He retired as CIMB Group Holdings Bhd chairman in October 2018 after a 29-year career with the Asean banking group.

Meanwhile Tan Hong Kheng is the current chief operating officer of Taylor’s Schools and his previous role include Tune Group chief executive officer and CIMB Group general counsel.

Mohamed Nazir said he looks forward to providing guidance and insights at a time when PLS is moving to expand its durian plantation and downstream businesses, and diversify into other agri-food areas.

“In order to strengthen my alignment with the future of PLS, in addition to taking up a recent share placement by the company, I have also acquired an option to purchase existing warrants in PLS that, when exercised, will allow me to increase my shareholding in PLS from 4.75 per cent currently to 9.9 per cent based on its current share capital,” he said.

PLS on January 22, 2021 announced a private placement of up to 10 per cent of the total number of issued shares of the company.

The placement exercise saw Mohamed Nazir Razak subscribe for 19 million PLS shares at RM0.95 per share while 10.0 million PLS shares have been subscribed for by Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd at RM1.01 per PLS share. — Bernama