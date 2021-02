The logo of the Unilever group is seen at the Miko factory in Saint-Dizier, France. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 4 — Consumer goods group Unilever today announced a dip in annual net profit to €5.6 billion (RM27.2 billion) in what it said was a volatile year.

“In a volatile and unpredictable year, we have demonstrated Unilever’s resilience and agility through the Covid-19 pandemic,” chief executive Alan Jope said as Unilever’s 2020 net profit slipped 0.8 per cent from 2019. — AFP

