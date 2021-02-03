Ringgit slides further at close

The local unit weakened to 4.0490/0530 against the greenback from yesterday’s close at 4.0430/0460. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The ringgit slid further against the US dollar at the close today despite higher oil prices and improving global risk sentiment, said a dealer.

The local unit weakened to 4.0490/0530 against the greenback from yesterday’s close at 4.0430/0460.

The dealer said investors reduced their holdings off the ringgit due to lack of positive catalysts.

However, the local unit was mostly higher against other major currencies.

It rose slightly higher against the Singapore dollar to 3.0359/0401 from yesterday’s 3.0371/0400 and slightly reduced against the yen to 3.8533/8574 from 3.8530/8563 yesterday.

The local currency improved against the British pound to 5.5216/5287 from 5.5332/5382 and rose vis-a-vis the euro to 4.8677/8733 from 4.8787/8827. — Bernama