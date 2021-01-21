Short-term rates close stable on Bank Negara’s operations

Earlier today, BNM conducted two conventional money market tender and one Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) Qard tender. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

The liquidity in the conventional system widened to RM35.77 billion from RM33.44 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it fell to RM18.70 billion from RM21.58 billion.

Earlier today, BNM conducted two conventional money market tender and one Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) Qard tender.

At 4pm, the central bank called for a RM35.0 billion conventional money market tender and a RM18.7 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

BNM revised conventional overnight tender to RM35.0 billion from RM31.4 billion and Murabahah overnight tender to RM18.7 billion from RM18.6 billion.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.73 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.81 per cent and 1.86 per cent, respectively. — Bernama