Bank Rakyat offers six-month moratorium for flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Bhd (Bank Rakyat) is offering a six-month moratorium to individuals and businesses affected by massive floods in several states in Malaysia.

The bank said those affected by the floods can apply for the moratorium beginning January 20, and it includes deferred payments under Bank Rakyat’s Personal Financing-i, Housing Financing-i, Vehicle Financing-i, Vehicle Hire-i, Education Financing-i, and Micro-i Financing.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar lauded the bank’s initiative.

“Many people are already facing financial constraints as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic which is plaguing the country, and the current flood situation has further burdened them.

“We hope the moratorium assistance will help ease the financial burden of clients during these difficult times,” he said in a statement today.

Customers, who wish to apply for assistance, are urged to email [email protected] with relevant information such as their full name, identity card number, affected address, mobile contact number, type of financing, and a utility bill copy.

Affected customers are also advised to check on the bank’s website and branches in flood-stricken areas on the moratorium assistance or call up its call centre at 1-300-80-0800.

Bank Rakyat recently announced a special assistance allocation for flood victims amounting to RM500,000.

The assistance will be distributed through its regional offices and branches, especially in flood-affected areas. — Bernama