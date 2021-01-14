Grab lowers commissions to help merchant partners

The homegrown company will also continue to support its restaurant partners by absorbing all costs for self-pick up orders made via the Grab App and temporarily reduce commission to zero per cent if customers choose to pick up their orders themselves. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — With the new standard operating procedures for businesses and eateries set by the government, Grab has reduced its commission ceiling further by up to five per cent for all food and mart merchants nationwide for four weeks from January 13 until February 10.

The homegrown company will also continue to support its restaurant partners by absorbing all costs for self-pick up orders made via the Grab App and temporarily reduce commission to zero per cent if customers choose to pick up their orders themselves.

Grab Malaysia managing director Sean Goh said the measures were introduced to help merchant partners cope especially with the loss of dine-in customers, while ensuring the community still could access their daily needs safely, conveniently and affordably.

“Since the Movement Control Order (MCO) last year, we have permanently reduced the maximum commissions charged to any merchant partner. As our platform’s efficiency improves, we aim to continue to help merchants earn more,” he said in statement today.

Meanwhile, Grab is also bringing back the Local Heroes campaign to provide free visibility, awareness and promotions across various marketing and digital channels in order to support neighbourhood businesses, including local food courts, markets and small business owners.

“Last year, participating merchants in ‘Grab Loves Local Heroes’ (initiative) saw an increase in sales of up to 43 per cent. We hope that, once again, this will help generate awareness for our local heroes in this difficult time,” Goh said.

He said that as more customers would be reliant on delivery services, the company had made various efforts to provide greater and convenient access to their daily needs while helping them save on expenses.

These include low delivery fees, mix and match food court favourites with only one delivery fee, unlimited free delivery for signature favourites, and exclusive MCO-edition GrabRewards MCO points-back discounts. — Bernama