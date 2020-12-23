Trump voices concern about US trade deficit in call with Vietnam PM

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc waits for the start of a special video conference with Asean leaders on Covid-19, in Hanoi April 14, 2020. — Manan Vatsyayana/pool pic via Reuters

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 — US President Donald Trump raised concern about his country's trade deficit with Vietnam in a phone call yesterday with its Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the White House said.

The United States last week named Vietnam a currency manipulator, a move that trade experts said could pave the way for Trump to impose tariffs on Vietnamese goods before he leaves office in January.

“President Trump raised concerns regarding the trade deficit and urged Prime Minister Phuc to take bold steps to ensure fair and reciprocal trade between the United States and Vietnam,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

US companies imported about US$65 billion (RM262.94 billion) worth of goods from Vietnam in the first 10 months of 2020, compared with US$66.6 billion for all of 2019.

The United States is Vietnam's largest export market, accounting for over a quarter of its total export revenue in the first 11 months of this year. Its key exports to the United States include garments, electronics and wooden products. — Reuters