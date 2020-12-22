Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

The benchmark FBM KLCI falls 21.18 points to 1,626.71 at 3.03pm with the overall market breadth negative. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session broadly lower as weak market sentiment continues to hurt investors’ risk appetite.

As at 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 21.18 points to 1,626.71.

The overall market breadth was negative as losers overwhelmed gainers 1,041 to 221, while 367 counters were unchanged, 508 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Volume stood at 6.2 billion units worth RM3.03 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell 14 sen to RM8.34, Public Bank lost 30 sen to RM20.36, Tenaga erased 12 sen to RM10.56, Petronas Chemicals declined 22 sen to RM7.32, and IHH Healthcare slid 10 sen to RM5.65.

However, Top Glove and Hartalega gained four sen each to RM6.66 and RM12.54 respectively.

Among the actives, Techna-X trimmed 1.5 sen to 15.0 sen, Iris added one sen to 40 sen, Bintai increased eight sen to 74.5 sen, and Vivocom fell 12.5 sen to 85.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 171.38 points lower at 11,677.44, the FBMT 100 Index lost 164.15 points to 11,450.02, the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 138.44 points to 13,148.1, the FBM 70 contracted 272.38 points to 14,885.94, and the FBM ACE reduced 74.91 points to 10,403.54.

The Industrial Products and Services Index shrank 3.27 points to 171.69, the Plantation Index gave up 88.86 points for 7,269.33 and the Financial Services Index dropped 285.1 points to 15,098.48. — Bernama