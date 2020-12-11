Proton grows export market share in five countries in Dec 2020

Proton chairman Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar said this was part of the 10-year plan that was devised at the beginning of its strategic partnership with Geely.― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Proton Holdings Bhd is growing its presence in five countries, namely Kenya, Pakistan, Brunei, Bangladesh, and Egypt this month.

In a statement today, Proton said its export has grown 10.6 per cent so far this year despite global restrictions put in place to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As many as five market introductions will take place in the coming weeks with one marking the export market debut of the Proton X50, and another two signifying the kick-off for local assembly and sales of Proton vehicles in other markets.

“While local market leadership is one of our targets, it is equally vital for the Proton brand to build up its presence internationally, representing both the company and Malaysia,” it said.

Proton chairman Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar said this was part of the 10-year plan that was devised at the beginning of its strategic partnership with Geely.

“However, parts of the export plans were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as each country had different responses and restrictions. Still, thanks to our diligent work and the strong support of various government agencies, we are finally getting back on track.

“Therefore, in just a few short weeks, we will be announcing the commencement of CKD and sales operations in Kenya and Pakistan, as well as the international market debut of the Proton X50 in Brunei,” he added.

Proton said in addition, Bangladesh and Egypt will also be hosting virtual product launches for the current Proton Saga this month.

“This will be followed by a similar launch in Nepal just as the year draws to a close,” it said. — Bernama