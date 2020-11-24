Malay Mail

China economic activity can return to reasonable range in 2021, says Premier Li

Tuesday, 24 Nov 2020 11:10 PM MYT

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China would continue to open up and would not pursue a trade surplus but instead lay equal stress on imports and exports. — Reuters pic
BEIJING, Nov 24 — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said today he expected that economic activity in the country can return to a reasonable range next year, after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on growth in 2020.

Speaking at a news conference with the heads of major international economic and financial organisations, Li also said China would continue to open up and would not pursue a trade surplus but instead lay equal stress on imports and exports.

China wants to achieve a balance of trade, he said. — AFP

