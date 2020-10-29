Covid-19: Govt approves RM65.26m for Agro Food Scheme, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the assistance under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) channeled through Agrobank has so far benefited 7,855 agro entrepreneurs since its launch in June. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KOTA BARU, Oct 29 — In just four months, the government has approved an allocation of RM65.26 million for Agro Food Scheme to help micro-entrepreneurs and the B40 community affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the assistance under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) channelled through Agrobank has so far benefited 7,855 agro entrepreneurs since its launch in June.

“Agrobank also offers restructuring or rescheduling of payment facilities for affected entrepreneurs without compromising their CCRIS (Central Credit Reference Information System) status and the application for this facility is open until June 2021.

“For those who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19, the ministry is also offering the MyFutureAgro programme which provides training in selected companies for those interested in the field of agro,” he said.

Earlier, he visited a project operated by Awang Ngah Edar Sdn Bhd (ANESB) which received funding from Agrobank in Kampung Kok Seraya, Wakaf Bharu and ABY Smart Trading Sdn Bhd in Kampung Tasek Berangan, Pasir Mas.

Taking the example of ANESB which runs a rice processing business, Che Abdullah said the bumiputera-owned company, among others, had utilised financing under the scheme to buy equipment and machinery as well as to upgrade the factory. — Bernama