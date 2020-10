The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.32 per cent, or 78.39 points, to 24,708.80. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Oct 28 — Hong Kong shares ended with more losses today as a spike in virus infections across Europe and the US spurred fears for the global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.32 per cent, or 78.39 points, to 24,708.80.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.46 per cent, or 14.92 points, to 3,269.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.68 per cent, or 15.19 points, to 2,239.11. — AFP