‘Food courts by GrabFood’ with one delivery fee

A GrabFood rider is pictured amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Kuala Lumpur 16, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — As small and traditional businesses are coping with the Covid-19 pandemic and Movement Control Order (MCO) impact, Grab has introduced ‘Food Courts by GrabFood’ to help traditional vendors participate in the digital economy and grow their business.

Grab Malaysia managing director Sean Goh in a statement today said the initiatives would also provide Malaysians with a wide variety of affordable local food options during the economic climate as well as help to digitalise and boost the sales of more small and traditional businesses across Malaysia.

“Traditional food courts and markets are a huge part of our society that make us uniquely Malaysian and although movement restrictions have eased, many have seen a great loss in footfall, impacting their income and livelihoods.

“This is why we are focusing our efforts on creating an inclusive platform where traditional businesses can conveniently tap onto to increase their sales in the new normal. With a reliable delivery fleet and large community of users nationwide, we hope to play a part in helping to preserve a culture of Malaysia that is close to all our hearts,” he said.

The statement also informed with ‘Food Courts by GrabFood’, customers will now be able to order from different vendors in a single food court and pay only one delivery fee.

This allows users affordable access to local and traditional eateries while still practising social distancing, with the current service available in food courts across the Klang Valley, Penang, Johor Baru, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Melaka and Ipoh. — Bernama