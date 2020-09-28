Bintai Kinden, IJN ink MoU on Covid-19 vaccine development

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, BKCB said both parties have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a period of three years, whereby BKCB is responsible for the introduction of the Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd (BKCB) and Institut Jantung Negara Sdn Bhd (IJN) has established a strategic partnership to explore possible collaboration in the area of commercial development of Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, BKCB said both parties have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a period of three years, whereby BKCB is responsible for the introduction of the Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia.

All clinical tests required by the Ministry of Health will be performed and led by IJNSB, which will also be the Clinical Research Organisation and one of the study sites for BKCB.

BKCB said it has partnered with US-based Generex Biotechnology Corporation to advance the commercialisation of Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus vaccine in Malaysia.

“The vaccine is designed as a ‘complete vaccine’ that has the potential to induce the T-Cell and antibody immune responses that can provide protective immunity with long-lasting immunologic memory against SARS-CoV-2 in a highly specific manner to ensure safety.

“After Generex has received the full US Food and Drug Administration’s approval on the vaccine and provide full documentation to BKCB, the Group will commence the registration process to the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency for the vaccine,” it said.

Meanwhile, the MoU will not have any effect on the issued and paid-up share capital of BKCB but the estimated gross development value of the proposed development is expected to contribute positively to the group’s future earnings. — Bernama