Kluang Area Farmers’ Organisation’s property investment a good move, says state director

KLUANG, Sept 27 — The Kluang Area Farmers’ Organisation’s (Kluang PPK) move to purchase two buildings two years ago as part of its long-term investment plan is seen as the right step, in line with the PPK Business Plan 2020-2025.

The Johor State Farmers’ Organisation Board director Datuk Sawalludin Ahmad said the investment includes converting the RM3.5 million premise into an agricultural products collection and marketing centre (PPHP).

“The centre is not only focused on the Kluang market, it has also become a supplier for several agriculture products for the entire state.

“I’ve been made to understand that every day, the centre collects about 30 types of vegetables and fruits such as kailan, long beans, brinjal, chili, MD2 pineapples, rock melons and corn,” he said to reporters after attending the Kluang PPK annual general meeting here today.

Meanwhile, Sawalludin said Kluang PPK had also implemented several agricultural projects, including the Chili Fertigation Project and the MYD Coconut Project.

“This year, Kluang PPK will receive a RM200,000 allocation for the vegetable fertigation project, and the PPHP will receive an allocation of RM400,000 for the mobilisation and upgrade of the PPHP building,” he added. — Bernama