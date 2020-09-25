UUM, MAH to collaborate in Penjana KPT-CAP implementation

LANGKAWI, Sept 25 — Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) School of Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management (STHEM) will collaborate with 30 members of the Kedah and Perlis Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH), in the implementation of the Career Advancement Programme (CAP) known as Penjana KPT-CAP.

The school’s dean Dr Johan Afendi Ibrahim said the programme, commencing in October, would help fresh graduates to get employment thus helping the government to enhance the marketability of graduates in the industry.

It would also help them to adjust to the new job market requirement following Covid-19 pandemic, he said, adding that 100 graduates of the school are expected to participate in the programme.

“Today we met hotel representatives to discuss the best method to boost graduates’ marketability and to identify industry needs.

“The result of today’s discussion will be made into a proposal and the next step is to offer training to graduates to polish their skills further, in line with the tourism and hospitality industry requirement,” he said in a press conference after the meeting here, today.

Kedah and Perlis MAH deputy chairman, who is also UUM’s Adjunct Fellow, Razmi Rahmat said the programme is a win-win situation for both parties, as it would provide opportunity for UUM graduates to do management training at the participating hotels while enabling the hotels’ management to build a new team.

The programme involves six weeks of training at the university and job placement at hotels for six months with RM600 monthly allowance, and the employers would be responsible to pay a certain amount of wages to the participants as well. — Bernama