MBSB says will provide repayment assistance campaigns for its customers

MBSB Bank says it will assist customers that are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic upon the expiry of six-months moratorium on September 30. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 ― MBSB Bank will be conducting Repayment Assistance Campaign (RAC) on two weekends at some of its branches to assist customers that are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic upon the expiry of six-months moratorium on September 30.

The bank will provide two payment relief options which are “Payment Flexibility for Targeted Groups” as well as “Account Rescheduling and Restructuring” to have one-to-one discussion with its customers.

“We strongly encourage our customers to come to our branches and talk to our representatives as we acknowledge the fact that some of them are still worried about their financial situation. By opening our branches on these two weekends, hopefully we can address their concerns and issues,” its Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman said in a statement today.

The bank has constantly been contacting its customers through phone calls, emails and social media platforms to inform about the assistance availability.

Individuals and SME are advised to visit the MBSB bank branches to enquire about suitable payment relief options available.

The bank’s specific branches will be opened on September 26 and September 27 or October 3 and October 4 from 10am until 5pm at;

1. Customer Service Centre Menara MBSB, 46, Jalan Dungun, Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur

2. Butterworth, Jalan Chain Ferry, Taman Indera Wasih, Perai, Penang

3. Melaka Raya, Jalan Melaka Raya 1, Taman Melaka Raya, Melaka

4. Johor Baru, Pusat Komersial Bayu Tasek, Persiaran Southkey 1, Kota Southkey, Johor Bahru, Johor

5. Kuantan, Sri Dagangan, Jalan Tun Ismail, Kuantan