Bursa Malaysia named best stock exchange for Islamic listings

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has been named as the “Best Stock Exchange for Islamic Listings” by Islamic Finance News (IFN) at the recent 14th Annual IFN Services Providers Poll.

This marks the second consecutive year the exchange has emerged as the winner for this category, which was introduced in 2018 to recognise the most outstanding stock exchange for the listing of Shariah-compliant securities in an enabling and conducive ecosystem.

Commenting on the recognition, Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said Malaysia is widely acknowledged as the global leader in the Islamic financial marketplace, and Bursa Malaysia is proud to be able to play a significant role in its growth.

“Together with the support of our Islamic brokers, we will continue to develop and provide more Shariah-compliant opportunities to both issuers and investors.

“This global recognition from IFN is yet another milestone that will encourage our on-going efforts to further advance and strengthen Bursa’s capabilities in the Islamic capital marketplace,” he said in a statement today.

As of Aug 31, 2020, the Shariah market capitalisation stood at RM1.2 trillion or 71.1 per cent of total market capitalisation.

As a leading emerging market exchange, Bursa Malaysia offers a good breadth of Shariah-compliant securities that are listed on the Main, ACE and LEAP Markets.

For the same period, 715 or 76.6 per cent of 933 companies listed on the exchange are Shariah-compliant, tradable on Bursa Malaysia-i, the world’s first end-to-end Shariah-compliant investing platform.

Bursa Malaysia-i incorporates a full range of Shariah-compliant exchange-related services including listing, trading, clearing, settlement and depository services, augmenting Bursa Malaysia’s leadership as the global marketplace for Shariah listing and investments. — Bernama