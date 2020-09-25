Bursa Malaysia ends higher

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Bursa Malaysia closed higher today, boosted by the brisk buying momentum after Malaysia was retained on the FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index watch list.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 8.34 points or 0.56 per cent to close at 1,509.14 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,500.8.

The index opened 7.15 points higher at 1,507.95, and moved between 1,505.05 and 1,516.0 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 572 to 446, while 410 counters were unchanged, 653 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Total volume eased to 5.17 billion shares worth RM3.96 billion from 5.90 billion shares worth RM4.56 billion yesterday.

Earlier today, FTSE Russell announced that Malaysia remains a constituent of its World Government Bond Index (WGBI) but remains on its watch list for a potential downgrade in Market Accessibility Levels.

Malaysia currently ranks at Level ‘2’, which is the minimum required for inclusion in WGBI. The country was placed on the watch list for a downgrade in March 2019.

Meanwhile, at the close, heavyweights Top Glove jumped 25 sen to RM8.80, TNB rose increased six sen to RM10.88, Hartalega soared RM1.10 to RM17, Maybank shed one sen to RM7.08, Public Bank eased eight sen to RM15.44 and IHH Healthcare went down two sen to RM5.23.

Of the actives, both Advance Synergy and Pegasus Heights edged up half-a-sen to 17.5 sen and three sen, respectively, Careplus rose three sen to RM3.18, Pasukhas was flat at 7.5 sen, Kanger International slipped 1.5 sen to 22 sen while both Malayan United and MTouche inched down half-a-sen to 11.5 sen and six sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 71.31 points to 10,840.81 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index strengthened 132.4 points to 12,962.42.

The FBM 70 widened 132.27 points to 14,050.29, the FBMT100 Index went up 69.42 points to 10,668.51 and the FBM ACE shaved off 206.52 points to 10,027.22.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 7.82 points to 12,327.62, the Plantation Index gave up 16.63 points to 7,055.12 and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 2.59 points to 134.79.

Main Market volume fell to 2.63 billion shares worth RM2.86 billion versus yesterday’s 2.88 billion shares worth RM3.18 billion.

Warrants turnover eased to 676.65 million units worth RM208.71 million from 769.05 million units worth RM226.25 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market eased to 1.86 billion shares worth RM886.54 million from 2.25 billion shares worth RM1.15 billion previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 847.12 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (602.40 million), construction (119.67 million), technology (197.63 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (33.65 million), property (256.45 million), plantations (66.19 million), REITs (6.29 million), closed/fund (40,900), energy (280.41 million), healthcare (148.63 million), telecommunications and media (30.58 million), transportation and logistics (26.75 million) and utilities (15.23 million).

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 71.31 points to 10,840.81 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index strengthened 132.4 points to 12,962.42.

The FBM 70 widened 132.27 points to 14,050.29, the FBMT100 Index went up 69.42 points to 10,668.51 and the FBM ACE shaved off 206.52 points to 10,027.22.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 7.82 points to 12,327.62, the Plantation Index gave up 16.63 points to 7,055.12 and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 2.59 points to 134.79.

Main Market volume fell to 2.63 billion shares worth RM2.86 billion versus yesterday’s 2.88 billion shares worth RM3.18 billion.

Warrants turnover eased to 676.65 million units worth RM208.71 million from 769.05 million units worth RM226.25 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market eased to 1.86 billion shares worth RM886.54 million from 2.25 billion shares worth RM1.15 billion previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 847.12 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (602.40 million), construction (119.67 million), technology (197.63 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (33.65 million), property (256.45 million), plantations (66.19 million), REITs (6.29 million), closed/fund (40,900), energy (280.41 million), healthcare (148.63 million), telecommunications and media (30.58 million), transportation and logistics (26.75 million) and utilities (15.23 million). — Bernama