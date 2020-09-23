KL shares broadly lower at midday

Losers thumped gainers 877 to 191 as Bursa Malaysia is pulled down by persistent selling by close of morning trade. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session broadly lower on persistent selling activities and also in line with regional markets.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 10.53 points or 0.70 per cent to 1,495.25 from yesterday’s close of 1,505.78, after moving between 1,493.82 and 1,509.15 throughout the morning trading session.

The index opened slightly higher by 1.51 points at 1,507.29.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 877 to 191, while 304 counters were unchanged, 717 untraded and 29 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.15 billion shares worth about RM2.56 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Hartalega rose 26 sen to RM14.32, Maybank fell five sen to RM7.15, Top Glove shed seven sen to RM7.96, TNB trimmed 12 sen to RM10.90, Public Bank narrowed 18 sen to RM15.68, IHH Healthcare eased four sen to RM5.27 and Petronas Chemicals was 10 sen easier at RM5.52.

Of the actives, Advance Synergy advanced 4.5 sen to 17 sen, Pegasus Heights was flat at 2.5 sen, Kanger International discounted 5.5 sen to 25.5 sen, Pasukhas went down 3.5 points to nine sen, while both Vsolar and XOX edged down half-a-sen to four sen and 18 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 91.59 points to 10,718.53 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 100.04 points to 12,704.37.

The FBM 70 declined 137.75 points to 13,813.7, the FBMT 100 Index was 82.04 points easier at 10,549.78 and the FBM ACE lost 562.26 point to 10,224.24.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 115.66 points to 12,443.96, the Plantation Index went down 54.9 points to 7,067.77 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.91 point to 133.56. — Bernama