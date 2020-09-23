Bursa Malaysia opens higher

Shares on Bursa Malaysia have spark some buying interest as it opens on a positive note. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher on mild buying interest across the market.

At 9.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 1.60 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 1,507.38 from yesterday's close of 1,505.78.

The index opened slightly higher by 1.51 point at 1,507.29.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 283 to 170, while 321 counters were unchanged, 1,315 untraded and 29 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 820.14 million units worth RM351.69 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said significant upsides over the near term will be capped by the lack of fresh catalysts, which may keep investors at bay.

In the meantime, it said the lower liners are also going on an extended consolidation spell as traders were quick to lock in any profits.

“Despite yesterday’s recovery, which was mainly led by bargain-hunting activities, the near-term outlook remains indifferent with uncertainties remain on the table,” Malacca Securities said in a note today.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM7.21, TNB gained four sen to RM11.06, Hartalega increased 12 sen to RM14.18, Top Glove, IHH Healthcare and Maxis were flat at RM8.03, RM5.31 and RM5.04, respectively, while Public Bank fell four sen to RM15.82, and Petronas Chemicals eased two sen to RM5.60.

Of the actives, Bintai Kinden and Solution Group edged up half-a-sen each to 78 sen and 69.5 sen, XOX rose one sen to 19.5 sen, Ikhmas Jaya was two sen higher at 20.5 sen, JCY International advanced 4.5 sen to 71.5 sen, Kanger International eased one sen to 30 sen, and Pasukhas fell 1.5 sen to 11 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 18.86 points to 10,828.98 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 26.8 points to 12,831.21.

The FBM 70 advanced 49.14 points to 14,000.59, while the FBMT 100 Index rose 18.36 points to 10,650.18 and the FBM ACE went up 15.98 points to 10,802.48.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 4.79 points to 12,564.41, the Plantation Index was 7.43 points higher at 7,130.1 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.28 of-a-point to 135.75. — Bernama