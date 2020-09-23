Bursa Malaysia ends broadly lower

Bursa Malaysia ended September 23, 2020 broadly lower amidst weak sentiment. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Bursa Malaysia ended the day broadly lower amidst weak sentiment shrouding regional markets.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 9.30 points or 0.62 per cent to close at 1,496.48 compared with Tuesday’s close of 1,505.78.

The index opened slightly higher by 1.51 point at 1,507.29, and moved between 1,491.17 and 1,509.15 throughout the day.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 896 to 246, while 345 counters were unchanged, 602 untraded and 29 others suspended.

The market turned cautious ahead of the outcome of FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index report tomorrow.

Total volume increased to 8.45 billion shares worth RM4.32 billion from 6.54 billion shares worth RM3.92 billion on Tuesday.

The key index was affected by heavy selling activities in heavyweights, led by Petronas Chemicals and Axiata, which shed 12 sen and 10 sen to RM5.50 and RM3.06, respectively.

Other heavyweights such as Hartalega increased 44 sen to RM14.50, Sime Darby Plantation was flat at RM5.05, Maybank slid three sen to RM7.17, Top Glove eased one sen to RM8.02 and TNB fell 12 sen to RM10.90.

Among the actives, Advance Synergy appreciated 6.5 sen to 19 sen, Solution Group added one sen to 70 sen, Pegasus Heights was flat at 2.5 sen, Kanger International shed five sen to 26 sen, Pasukhas was four sen easier at 8.5 sen, XOX edged down half-a-sen to 18 sen and Bintai Kinden fell 3.5 sen to 74 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 76.13 points to 10,733.99 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 74.19 points easier at 12,730.22.

The FBM 70 narrowed 104.53 points to 13,846.92, the FBMT100 Index fell 69.18 points to 10,562.64 and the FBM ACE shaved off 417.59 points to 10,368.91.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index depreciated 112.48 points to 12,447.14, the Plantation Index gave up 35.42 points to 7,087.25 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 1.93 point to 133.54.

Main Market volume rose to 4.62 billion shares worth RM3.09 billion from Tuesday’s 3.12 billion shares worth RM2.74 billion.

Warrants turnover rose to 637.77 million units worth RM162.20 million from 586.08 million units worth RM138.67 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 3.19 billion shares worth RM1.07 billion from 2.84 billion shares worth RM1.04 billion previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 1.63 billion shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.09 billion), construction (376.02 million), technology (335.60 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (36.92 million), property (448.28 million), plantations (108.98 million), REITs (8.65 million), closed/fund (35,500), energy (317.07 million), healthcare (141.05 million), telecommunications and media (33.24 million), transportation and logistics (36.98 million) and utilities (59.40 million). — Bernama