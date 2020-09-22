Palm oil-based product manufacturers asked to display MSPO logo on packaging

Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (third right) with MPOCC Chairman Mukhtar Suhaili (third left) attending the Opening Ceremony of MPOCC Headquarters at Section U1 Shah Alam, Sept 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 22 — The Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council (MPOCC) has asked companies producing palm-based products to display the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil Certification (MSPO) logo on their packaging.

MPOCC chairman Muhtar Suhaili said currently only two companies were displaying the logo on their product packaging.

“Companies, farmers and palm oil manufacturers are required to have the MSPO certificate but the use of the MSPO logo on product packaging is not mandatory.

“We encourage palm oil-based product manufacturers to display the MSPO logo if they get the supplies from palm oil companies that have MSPO certificates, and we are ready to help any interested companies,” he said after the opening of the MPOCC headquarters here, today.

The event was officiated by Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng. Also present was MPOCC chief executive officer Chee Jit Seng.

Muhtar said by displaying the MSPO logo on the packaging, it will provide consumers with information on palm oil products have a recognised certificate and this enhances their confidence.

He added that as of Aug 31, 5.08 million-hectares, or 87 per cent, of the 5.9 million hectares under oil palm plantations in the country had been accredited with the MSPO certification.

“During the same period, 92 per cent or 418 oil palm mills nationwide also received the certification,” he said.

In his speech, Wee said the government would continue to support the MPOCC and Malaysian Palm Oil Board’s (MPOB) efforts to expand the acceptance and recognition of the MSPO from within and outside the country. — Bernama