IJM Corp announces three-year strategic focus

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — IJM Corporation Bhd has announced a three-year strategic focus built around three pillars: build resilience, drive growth, and nurture capabilities.

Its chief executive officer and managing director, Liew Hau Seng, said IJM was optimistic that its performance in the quarters of this financial year ending March 31, 2021, would improve with the strategic focus.

“The last few months have demonstrated the adaptability and resilience of our business and people. The group’s fundamentals remain solid, anchored by our resilient portfolio of businesses and a strong balance sheet to weather short-term uncertainties,” he said in a statement today.

The company said the pillars were mainly to address shorter business cycles, changing consumer behaviour, digital disruptions, rising costs, and stiffer competition on the back of global macro headwinds and economic slowdown.

Under the “build resilience” pillar, the group said it would focus on driving cost optimisation, monetising low-yielding assets, and improving execution capabilities to enhance balance sheet strength and healthy gearing levels.

For “drive growth”, IJM will explore brownfield expansion of infrastructure assets, develop new ventures complementary to core businesses, form strategic partnerships for regional expansion and enhance growth through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

On the “nurture capabilities” pillar, the company said it would embrace digital transformation, innovation, and Industry 4.0, enhance best practices of sustainability across the group, foster workforce agility and build future-ready competencies that were responsive to market changes, drive robust risk management, enhance accountability, and ensure a performance-based culture. — Bernama