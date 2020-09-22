EU court backs French law regulating Airbnb

The Airbnb logo is seen on a little mini pyramid under the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris, France, March 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 — Europe’s top court today upheld France’s law requiring municipal authorisation for short-term property rentals by platforms like Airbnb, a decision that may open the way for several European cities to take action.

“Combatting the long-term rental housing shortage constitutes an overriding reason relating to the public interest justifying such legislation,” the European Court of Justice said, throwing out a challenge.

An alliance of 22 European cities has been pushing for tougher rules to Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms, accusing them of driving up property prices by turning residences into de facto hotels.

Paris fined two landlords who rented out studio apartments without authorisation from the city, leading them to appeal against the decision all the way to the top EU court, which found against them today and ruled that France’s rule “is consistent with EU law.” — AFP