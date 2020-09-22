Bursa Malaysia remains mixed at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 7.39 points to 1,506.82. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-morning, with the key index rising by 0.50 per cent to stay above the 1,500 point level.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 7.39 points to 1,506.82.

The index opened 4.15 points easier at 1,495.28.

Losers led gainers 437 to 374, while 422 counters were unchanged, 848 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.56 billion units worth RM1.45 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM7.22, Top Glove advanced seven sen to RM8.07, TNB increased 12 sen to RM11.02, Hartalega strengthened 10 sen to RM14.10, Sime Darby Plantation was flat at RM5.05 and Petronas Gas fell four sen to RM16.56.

Of the actives, Bintai Kinden jumped 8.5 sen to 72 sen, Parkson Holdings added 1.5 sen to 16 sen, Solution Group increased 3.5 sen to 67.5 sen, while Lambo Group, XOX and VSolar were flat at four sen, 18.5 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded 45.59 of-a-point to 10,808.07 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 55.09 points to 12,807.79.

The FBM 70 advanced 32.02 points to 13,919.18, the FBMT 100 Index was 45.25 points higher at 10,631.18 and the FBM ACE leaped 67.24 points to 11,022.09.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index’s widened 44.4 points to 12,531.92, the Plantation Index gained 1.86 point to 7,137.19, while the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.42 of-a-point to 135.89. ― Bernama